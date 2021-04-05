ADVERTISEMENT

BY AZA MSUE, Kaduna

The Kaduna State government has said the Nigerian military has reported that five kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna, have been recovered.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday, he said the recovered students were at a military facility where they were undergoing a thorough medical examination.

“The Kaduna State Government will provide updates on further operational feedback to be received on this case,” Aruwan added.

LEADERSHIP recall that a mass abduction of the students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna, was carried out by bandits on Thursday, March 11, 2020 from their dormitories in a late night attack.

The next day, the Kaduna State government announced the rescue of 180 persons from the abductors, saying “many” were still missing.