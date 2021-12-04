Sixty one members of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakau Daji in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, who were kidnapped during a church service on Sunday, October 31, 2021, in Kaduna State, and nine others have regained their freedom.

It would be recalled that 66 of the worshippers were abducted and their abductors shot five of them, killing two and leaving three of them injured on the November 6, 2021.

Confirming the release of the worshipers, chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, also said another nine kidnap victims were also released alongside the 61 worshippers on Friday evening.

He commended the efforts of traditional rulers and other stakeholders in ensuring the release of the victims, while disclosing that ransom was paid for their release.

Rev. Hayab further urged Christians and Nigerians to be prayerful against the insecurity that has brought untold hardships on them, while calling on the government to genueinly rise up to its responsibility.

He said the insecurity in Kaduna State has continued to grow beyond imagination and threatening the peace of the nation, adding that CAN in Kaduna State is appealing to well-meaning individuals, organisations, those in authority, especially the federal government and the international community to come to its rescue.