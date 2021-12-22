Bandits terrorising parts of Kaduna State on Wednesday attacked a group of traders travelling along Birnin Gwari-Kaduna road and abducted at least 70 of them.

Information gathered by our correspondent showed the convoy of more than 20 vehicles, accompanied by policemen, was conveying traders from villages of Birnin Gwari to Kaduna and Kano State.

Sources, who said the incident occurred around 11:00am on Wednesday, said no life was lost, as some of the traders who escaped the attack confirmed same through phone calls.

A community leader from Udawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Umaru told journalists that four of his neighbours were among those that were whisked away by the bandits.

Again, Bandits Kidnap 36 In Kaduna Community

According to Umaru, “the attack happened around 11:00am between Udawa and Buruku along the highway. Four of my neighbours were abducted. They are traders on their way to Kaduna, some Kano. They were in convoy of about 30 vehicles led by a police escort.

“In the convoy, we had about 70 of our traders from Udawa town alone and there are others from neighbouring towns involved in the attack. My nighbours were involved because we called their phones and a bandit picked the call,” he said.

Umaru also confirmed that some of the traders that ran into the bush had contacted their relations to inform them of their condition and locations.

Alhough, Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammed Jalige, confirmed the incident, he, however, did not give details as at the time of filing this report.