By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

No fewer than eight suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorists were Tuesday evening killed while several others fled with gunshot wounds after a combined team of Policemen, NSCDC and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) foiled the insurgents’ attempt to infiltrate the capital city of Maiduguri.

LEADERSHIP reports that the terrorists had around 5pm invaded the extreme end of Jiddari Polo, a community on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital and started shooting sporadically, thus forcing residents to flee to different directions for safety.

A resident, Mr Yunnana Hamman, said over 2,000 residents fled their homes because of the gunshots, adding that many were stranded on the road as there was no vehicle or any means of transportation to flee to safety.

“We are all stranded on the polo road with no vehicle on sight to convey us away from the frightening gunshots. We saw troops moving in their numbers to the direction of the gunshots,” he said.

The resident added that while they were fleeing they saw troops moving in to the direction of the gunshots with many gun trucks alongside members of the CJTF, saying that an Air Force Gunship also arrived the area and joined the troops in battling the terrorists.

While it was reported that the terrorists burnt some houses in the community, an impeccable security source who craved anonymity, said the terrorists met their waterloo as eight of them were killed while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“The terrorists were attempting to burn a house when suddenly the troops caught them unawares and killed eight of them while others fled with gunshot wounds,” the source added.

Meanwhile, when our correspondent visited Jiddari Polo, families comprising women and children who fled the attack were seen in their numbers returning back home as normalcy returns to the area.

About 12 gun trucks loaded with troops and members of the CJTF were sighted by our correspondent coming out of the Jiddari Polo bush with songs of victory against the insurgents.