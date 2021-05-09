BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia |

The remaining student of the Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) in the costody of abductors, has been released.

Recall that some ABSU students and their co-travellers were kindapped by a gang from a mini commercial bus along Uturu-Okigwe road in Imo State last Wednesday.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State made the disclosure on Saturday evening via his official Twitter handle @GovernorIkpeazu, promising to take the fight to criminals’ dens in the state.

He said, “I spoke with her and her mother minutes ago and want to thank God, our security agents and the management of ABSU for a job well done leading to this good news.”

He said his administration has since taken measures to strengthen security around the scene to ensure the security of lives and property of the people.

The visitor to the university added that, “We will surely take justice to those who abducted our students as we will not cohabit this state with criminals.”