The two nurses of Idon General Hospital in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State that were abducted by bandits, have regained their freedom after spending three months in captivity.

One of the family members of a victim, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed their release exclusively to LEADERSHIP.

It would be recalled that the two nurses were kidnapped on April 22, 2021 while on night duty at Idon General Hospital.

According to the credible source, a sum of N10.5 million, two Bajaj motorcycles, five mobile phones and airtime worth N6,000 was paid to the kidnappers to secure the release of the duo.

“We received the good news today, Saturday, 10th July, 2021 that they have been released at Idon but we’re yet to receive them into the family,” the source stated.