BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

Abductors of the students of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) and other passengers of a commercial mini-bus in Okigwe on Wednesday night, have contacted the vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Onyemachi Ogbulu and parents of the students.

Professor Ogbulu stated this on Friday while briefing journalists on the situation in Umuahia, the State capital, adding that only the student were still in their custody.

This was just as a former All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in the State, Dr. Alex Otti, has lamented the “unjustified attack on innocent citizens.”

But according to the VC, “We can safely say for now, it is only one student that is involved. The other two were able to escape.”

Declining “for security reasons” to disclose what the abductors had demanded from the parents, Ogbulu also added that their identities were yet to be established.

“Management of the university through our security outfit is working assiduously in assisting both the Imo and Abia State governments and law enforcement agencies to rescue the victim,” he said.

LEADERSHIP reliably gathered that the remaining captive of the gang that struck along Uturu – Okigwe Road is a 400 level student of political science.

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by Otti’s special adviser on media and publicity, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, the ex-banker said it was an act of violence as well as barbaric and reprehensible.

Similarly, the former state chapter chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Senator Emma Nwaka, has expressed utter dismay and anguish over the abduction of the student and other passengers.

He called on security agencies to deploy aerial facilities as a matter of utmost urgency to augment the ground rescue efforts just as they did in Orlu in Imo State in search of members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).