The national publicity secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mrsb Emmanuel Yawe, died in his sleep on Thursday, our correspondent gathered yesterday.

Yawe, a distinguished journalist and author, was at various times, member, editorial board of advisers, The Point Newspaper; editorial board member, People’s Daily Newspaper; managing editor, New Sentinel Newspaper; and editor, Crystal International News Magazine.

The renowned journalist was also managing director of Gongola Press Ltd between from 1988 to 1992, director general, Governor’s Office, Gongola State between 1987 and 1988 and editor, Sunday Triumph Newspapers from 1984 to 1987.

He was also the chief press secretary, Governor’s Office, Gongola State from 1983 to 1983 and editorial board member, New Nigerian Newspapers from 1982 to 1983.

A graduate of Political Science from the University of Ibadan in 1979, Emmanuel Yawe was born in Donga local government area of Taraba State on October 21, 1956.

Announcing his death yesterday, the ACF secretary general, Murtala Aliyu, said; “It is with heavy heart that I bring to your notice the passing away of our publicity secretary, Chief Emmanuel Yawe this morning.

“I have intimated the chairman, Audu Ogbeh and he instructed that I should bring it to the notice of members. We will be visiting the family and will keep you informed about the burial arrangements. May his gentle soul rest in peace,” he said.

