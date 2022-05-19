Kano State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Shehu Na’Allah Kura, has resigned his position.

Kura has subsequently defected to the the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The State’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this in a statement sent to journalists in Kano on Thursday.

Kura’s resignation from Ganduje cabinet comes on the heels of the resignation of the governor’s Chief of Staff, Ali Haruna Makoda, who subsequently defected to the NNPP led by a former governor of the State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

According to Garba, Kura was appointed as Commissioner into the Ministry of Finance at the request of a former governor of the State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, after the 2019 elections.

The statement reads, “One of the commissioners nominated for appointment by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau into the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in the lucrative Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Shehu Na’Allah Kura has resigned and joined his boss.”

The commissioner added that until the recent defection of Shekarau to NNPP, Kura was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and had previously served as Commissioner of Planning and Budget.