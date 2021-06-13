No fewer than 12 persons have been abducted in a new residential area of Kofar Gayan/Kofar Kona axis of Zaria on Saturday night.

Advertisements





It was gathered that eight people were kidnapped from one house, who are mostly males.

An eyewitness and a daughter of one of the abductees, Hafsat Habib Kusfa, said the bandits broke into their home around 12am and went from room to room bringing out all the occupants and thereafter assembled them in the compound of the house.

She explained that the gunmen, who invaded their house carrying guns and machetes, spoke fulani language among themselves and Hausa language when they needed to talk to their captives.

According to her, after some arguments, the gunmen told her to go back into the house to take care of the children along with a nursing mother, who is her step-mother.

“Thereafter they took away my father, mother, sister, and my brothers. All in all they took eight people from our residence.

“We also saw some of their colleagues bringing out other people mostly males from our neighbourhood and later went away with them.

“About seven gunmen stormed our residence, those that I saw with my eyes and two of them outside were about 30-year of age while those that came to pick us from our rooms were between ages 15 and 20,” Hafsat explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking further on Sunday morning, Hafsat Kusfa confirmed the release of her father and mother, whom she said were immediately hospitalised because none of them could speak.

“From their condition, it is evident that they received severe beating from their abductors which make them ill,” she said.

Unconfirmed report, however, has it that a former bank manager was also abducted at his residence at Graceland area of Kwangila, Zaria, at about 9pm Friday night.