Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked a Mosque in Garin Baare Mashaegu local government area of Niger state, killing 16 and abducting 25 people.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident took place in the morning when the people were about ending the early morning prayers at the central mosque of the village.

A villager, Mohammed Danbau, told LEADERSHIP that he was in the congregation prayers at the mosque that just ended when the bandits on a motorcycles invaded the mosque shooting randomly saying that they were about 100 that invaded the village.

Also speaking Mohammed Nasir said the bandits entered the mosque immediately the prayer ended and blocked all the entrance to the mosque that was filled to capacity and 16 people were killed, 25 abducted and 3 others injured.

He said the bandits descended on the chief imam of the mosque and shot him untill they thought he was dead before abandoning him but added that the chief Imam survived the attack.

Another villager Dange Sabonriga said he was about entering the mosque when he sighted the bandits and tried to run away but they immediately shot at him.

The attack made it the second time bandits would be attacking a mosque in Mashegu local government area of Niger State within a month. The first was an attack on a mosque in Maza kuka village of the local government council where 18 worshippers were killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Niger State commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Bala Kuryas, who confirmed the incident said police could only account for nine people killed during the attack, explaining that Niger state police command has mobilized combined security personnel to the affected area to safeguard lives and properties as well as be on the trail of the bandits.