Despite the curfew imposed on all the entry points of Rivers State and within from 8:00pm to 6:00am, and 10:00pm to 6:00am respectively, gunmen on Friday night killed no fewer than seven policemen during attacks launched on two police stations and a checkpoint in the state.

The ugly incident occured less than two weeks after no fewer than nine security operatives from the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), were killed at various checkpoints along the Port Harcourt – Owerri Road in Ikwerre local government area of the state.

The development forced the state government to initially imposed the 8:00pm to 6:00am curfew on all entry points into the state and later imposed the 10:00pm to 6:00am curfew within the state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the gunmen killed four policemen at the Elimgbu Divisional Police headquarters in Obio/Akpor local government area and one policeman at the Rumuji Divisional Police headquarters, located along the East-West Road in Emohua local government area of the state.

It was further gathered that the gunmen attacked and destroyed the C4i checkpoint also located along the East-West Road in Emohua local government area where they killed two policemen.

The C4i is a special security outfit that was relaunched last month by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in order to bolster security in the state.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command is yet to react to the incident.

Details Later…