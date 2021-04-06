Less than 48 hours after gunmen identified as members of Eastern Security Network (ESN) attacked the Imo State Police Command headquarters and a correctional facility in Owerri on Monday morning, unknown gunmen have razed down another police station in the state.

Tuesday’s attack happened few hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and outgoing Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu left Owerri, after an on-the-spot assessment of the destruction of the facilities.

The gunmen burnt Ehime Mbano local government area divisional Police headquarters shortly after visit.

It was gathered on arrival at the station, the gunmen freed all suspects in detention before setting the Police Divisional headquarters on fire.

LEADERSHIP reports that the latest attack has brought the number of police facilities destroyed by the incessant attacks to five between February and April this year.

Eyewitnesses told our correspondent that the gunmen operated without any resistance from policemen.

However, spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, said he had been not contacted or briefed on the incident.

