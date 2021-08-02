The conduct of local government elections in Kaduna State earlier scheduled to hold on the August 14, 2021, has be postponed again.

The polls will now hold on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

The chairman, Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission pp (KADSIECOM), Dr. Saratu Dikko Audu, disclosed this at the headquarters of the Commission during a meeting with political parties and relevant stakeholders in Kaduna.

Although details of about postponement were still sketchy, some political parties at the meeting have expressed their displeasure with the postponement.

It would be recalled that the election was earlier fixed to hold on May 15, 2021 before it was postponed to June 5 and later postponed to August 14 before latest postponement to September 4, 2021.

Details Later….