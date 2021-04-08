By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again rescheduled the South-West zonal congress to Monday, April 12, just as it also moved the venue for the event to Osogbo, Osun State.

This comes as the PDP commended “the spirit of understanding, unanimity and selflessness” exhibited by party leaders and critical stakeholders in the South-West zone.

The development was a fallout of the strategic intervention by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and the Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki-led reconciliation panel into the rift between the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, and the former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose.

While the congress was initially billed to hold this Saturday this weekend, the initial venue was fixed for Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

However, a statement by the PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday, said the NWC after further comprehensive deliberations on issues of concern in the South-West zonal chapter resolved some issues.

“That the South-West Zonal Congress of our great party is scheduled for Monday, April 12, 2021 in Oshogbo, Osun state capital.

“The PDP national leadership assures of working with all stakeholders to achieve a seamless and unifying congress of our great party in the SouthWest zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The PDP urge all leaders of our party, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in the Southwest and the nation at large to be accordingly guided.

“The PDP commends the spirit of understanding, unanimity and selflessness exhibited by our leaders and critical stakeholders in the South West in the deliberation of issues related to the zone,” the statement said.

Recall that on Wednesday, the PDP NWC, rising from a meeting, scaled up its moves to reconcile Makinde and Fayose through a meeting at the instance of the national chairman, deputy national chairman, the national secretary, and the Saraki-led Reconciliation and Strategic Committee.

The party, however, added that: “The NWC will meet on the the outcome of this reconciliation meeting within the next 24 hours.”