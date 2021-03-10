By ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

Accident Investigation Bureau has commenced investigation of Air Peace incident which occurred Monday.

According to the Bureau in an official statement issued Wednesday, signed by the agency’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr Tunji Oketunbi, they have been notified of the incident and has also commenced investigation into a serious incident involving a Boeing 737-300 with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-BUQ operated by Air Peace Airline, which occurred around 9:31pm (Local Time) on 8th March, 2021.

The aircraft, with 127 passengers and 6 crew members onboard was en-route Lagos from Abuja. The aircraft had a burst tyre on landing on Runway 18R of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria and taxied to GAT to park.

LEADERSHIP reports that there was no injury or fatality.

According to the Bureau “As the investigating agency, AIB needs and hereby solicits for your assistance. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation”.

It further stated that the Bureau will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and not assume the cause of the accident until formal report is released.

It however, added that the Bureau will soon release the preliminary report or update the public when necessary.