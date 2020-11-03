The Accident Investigation Bureau AIB, Nigeria on Tuesday, released four air accident reports.

The four reports include that of accident involving a Tampico TB-9 aircraft owned and operated by Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) with nationality and registration marks 5N-CBJ, which occurred at Zaria Aerodrome, Kaduna State on 26th September, 2018;

Report on the Accident involving a Boeing 737-282 aircraft owned and operated by Chanchangi Airlines Ltd with nationality and registration marks 5N-BIG, which occurred at Port Harcourt International Airport on 14th July, 2008 was also released.

Another report released by the agency is that of accident involving a Beechcraft C90 aircraft with nationality and registration marks N364UZ owned and operated by Shoreline Energy Intl Ltd, which occurred at Barakallahu Village near Old Kaduna (Military) Airport on 24th May, 2011 and report on the accident involving a Boeing 747-200 Aircraft operated by Veteran Avia Airlines Limited with nationality and registration marks EK-74798, which occurred at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on 4th December, 2013.

Speaking at a media briefing held at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport NAIA, Abuja on Tuesday, Commissioner/CEO of AIB, Engr Akin Olateru stated that under his management at AIB-N, timely release of reports have been crucial to the delivery of our mandate of investigating air accident and serious incidents with the aim of forestalling such occurrence from reoccurring.

According to Olateru, with the release of four additional reports, AIB-N has so far released a total of 54 final reports since its establishment in 2007 and a total of 35 final reports have been released since the inception of the current administration of the Bureau.

He equally assured that before the end of the year, he said AIB will be releasing an additional three Final Reports and two Safety Bulletins to the public.

On Tampico TB-9 aircraft, the CEO said that AIB was notified of the accident at 10:10 h on the day of occurrence by the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) through a phone call.

AIB however, identified some lapses including late decision to initiate a go-around after touchdown which resulted in loss of directional control of the aircraft after landing. It made one safety recommendation stating that the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology should ensure that where there are gaps in student pilots’ training; it also advised that policies and procedures should be put in place in the training programme so that the students are brought up to speed in both theory and practice.