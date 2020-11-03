ADVERTISEMENT
By ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos
The Accident Investigation Bureau AIB, Nigeria on Tuesday, released four air accident reports.
The four reports include that of accident involving a Tampico TB-9 aircraft owned and operated by Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) with nationality and registration marks 5N-CBJ, which occurred at Zaria Aerodrome, Kaduna State on 26th September, 2018;
Report on the Accident involving a Boeing 737-282 aircraft owned and operated by Chanchangi Airlines Ltd with nationality and registration marks 5N-BIG, which occurred at Port Harcourt International Airport on 14th July, 2008 was also released.
Another report released by the agency is that of accident involving a Beechcraft C90 aircraft with nationality and registration marks N364UZ owned and operated by Shoreline Energy Intl Ltd, which occurred at Barakallahu Village near Old Kaduna (Military) Airport on 24th May, 2011 and report on the accident involving a Boeing 747-200 Aircraft operated by Veteran Avia Airlines Limited with nationality and registration marks EK-74798, which occurred at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on 4th December, 2013.
Speaking at a media briefing held at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport NAIA, Abuja on Tuesday, Commissioner/CEO of AIB, Engr Akin Olateru stated that under his management at AIB-N, timely release of reports have been crucial to the delivery of our mandate of investigating air accident and serious incidents with the aim of forestalling such occurrence from reoccurring.
According to Olateru, with the release of four additional reports, AIB-N has so far released a total of 54 final reports since its establishment in 2007 and a total of 35 final reports have been released since the inception of the current administration of the Bureau.
He equally assured that before the end of the year, he said AIB will be releasing an additional three Final Reports and two Safety Bulletins to the public.
On Tampico TB-9 aircraft, the CEO said that AIB was notified of the accident at 10:10 h on the day of occurrence by the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) through a phone call.
AIB however, identified some lapses including late decision to initiate a go-around after touchdown which resulted in loss of directional control of the aircraft after landing.
It made one safety recommendation stating that the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology should ensure that where there are gaps in student pilots’ training; it also advised that policies and procedures should be put in place in the training programme so that the students are brought up to speed in both theory and practice.
On the Boeing 737–282 aircraft, AIB identified contributing factors as inappropriate control inputs during landing roll and intermittent interruptions in training program.
In view of the issuance of the Nigeria CAR 2009 and the revision in 2015, which addressed the areas of shortcomings identified in this investigation, no safety recommendations are made.
On Beechcraft C90 aircraft, AIB identified the casual factors as “inability of the pilot to control the aircraft to landing due to inadequate power to enable the pilot maintain the appropriate approach profile (height, speed and glide path) to cover the required distance to threshold”
Four safety recommendations were made including the fact that “Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority NCAA should increase safety oversight on foreign registered general aviation aircraft operating in Nigerian Airspace” .
“Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority NCAA should promulgate detailed regulations/requirements on private category aircraft operations” .
“Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority NCAA should liaise with the Old Kaduna (Military) Airport authorities to ensure that 1000 m beyond RWY 23 should be easily accessible in accordance with internationally accepted standard stipulated in ICAO Annex 14” .
“Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority NCAA should liaise with the Old Kaduna (Military) Airport authorities to ensure that an Airport Emergency Plan (AEP) is developed and maintained in line with Nig.CARs Part 12 (Aerodrome Regulations)” .
On Boeing 747-200 aircraft AIB identified the casual factors as the fact that crew was not updated on the information available on the reduced runway length while contributing factors were identified as lack of briefing by Saudia dispatcher during pre-flight; runway status was missing from Abuja ATIS information and ineffective communication between crew and ATC on short finals and that the runway markings and lighting not depicting the displaced threshold.