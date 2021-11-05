No fewer than 18 people suspected to be bandits have been intercepted on Friday by the operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State

The Corps intercepted the suspects in a bus loaded with 500 pieces of daggers concealed under the seats.

Other weapons intercepted with the suspects were different seizes of knives and guns concealed inside Tigger nut bags.

LEADERSHIP, however, gathered that out of the three 18-seater busses, only one was arrested while two buses escaped.

Parading the suspects before in Akure, the state capital, the Commander of Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the three buses escaped from different checkpoints before they were able to arrest one in Ondo town.

Adeleye said, “they claimed that they are coming to Akure saying that someone commissioned them from Mashi in Katsina State that when they got to Akure they will contact them where they are going to.

“Of which, the driver said he didn’t know where they are going to and the content of the load.

“We saw some bags with tiger nut but when we checked the tiger nut, we discovered that they were some guns inside it, and under the seat, we discovered about 500 guns, we have different types of poisonous knives, we have cutlasses, and when we asked them what they intend to do with it, they told us that they were just been given any instructions to go and further instructions would be given.

“We intend to conclude our investigation and take them to court,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has declared that the Western Nigeria Security Network Agency code named Amotekun Corps, was effectively filling the vacuum created by the overstretched conventional security agencies, particularly the police in the state.

Governor Akeredolu noted that Amotekun Corps was a product of circumstance which is essentially created to fill the obvious security gaps in the state for the security of all.

The governor stressed that Amotekun’s efforts with the help of other security agencies have brought relative peace to the state.

He spoke at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office while playing host to the participants of Course 30 of the National Defence College (NDC), Abuja, led by the Commandant, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji.

Governor Akeredolu who particularly commended the military for ensuring peace and security in the country, equally disclosed that his administration has enjoyed necessary support and cooperation from all heads of security agencies in the state including the Army, Police, NSCDC, DSS, NIA and others.

“So, we must make sure we tackle it. You kidnap to the extent that you killed the first-class monarch; this is very bad. As a government, we owe it a duty to secure the lives and property of our people,” the governor emphasised.

The governor insisted that no genuine herders would graze his herds of a cow with AK-47, just as he said any herder who destroys any farmland in the state would be made to pay compensation to the affected farmer.

He also added that Amotekun Corps is now engaging in road patrol to further ensure the security of lives and property of all residents across the state.

Governor Akeredolu also said many states in the country have signed Anti-Open Grazing laws to protect the people and their means of livelihood, just as he insisted that the issue of grazing routes would not work in the country because the country can no longer continue to live in the past.

He stressed that the country needed a multi-level policing with special attention to state police to effectively secure the lives and property of the citizens.