Another set of 10 of the remaining 31 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High school, Damishi in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State have regained their freedom.

Kaduna State chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. John Joseph Hayab, confirmed this to journalists this Saturday evening.

Rev. Hayab said the students were released in the evening of Saturday after yet another payment of undisclosed amount of money as ransom and the students have been reunited with their parents.

65 Bethel Baptist Students Still In Captivity As 15 Regain Freedom

Meanwhile, 21 of the students are still in the hands of the kidnappers. Hayab, therefore, urged for continued prayers until the remaining students are all released unharmed.