The viral letter on the social media purportedly suspending Senator Rochas Okorocha from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is fake, LEADERSHIP can authoritatively report.

The said letter which had alleged that the former Imo State governor was suspended after a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

It will be recalled that Okorocha has been at loggerheada with his successor, Governor Hope Uzodimma and the state chapter of the party.

But the National Secretary of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe, who is purportedly a signatory to the said letter, disclosed to LEADERSHIP in via an SMS that the suspension letter is fake and did not emanate from the party leadership.

“Copy and paste signature. Fake,” Akpanudoedehe replied this reporter on enquiry about the authenticity of the letter.

Subsequently, in a press statement issued to clear the air on the matter, the interim national secretary of APC urged everyone to discountenance the fake letter, saying it was a figment of the imagination of fifth columnists.

“It has come to the attention of the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that a fake letter of a purported suspension of Senator Rochas Okorocha from the party is circulating in the public space.

“Fifth columnists and forgers have obviously taken advantage of the unfortunate and recent leaks of our official correspondences with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to copy and paste forged signatures of the CECPC Chaiman and Secretary on equally fake letters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The APC does not currently have a ‘National Working Committee’ as stated in the fake letter, but a Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) which has been saddled with the mandate to reposition, unite and our great party.

“We call on the discerning public to be wary of fifth columnists and jobbers relentlessly scheming to use every opportunity to stoke crisis in the party and polity through fake news. We also urge the media to always rely on our well-known and official communication and punlicity channels to get information on the activities of the party.

“We urge everyone to discountenance the fake letter as it is a figment of the imagination of fifth columnists,” Akpanudoeds stated.