The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has transferred its powers to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party for three months.

National Secretary of APC, Iyiola Omisore, disclosed this at the 11th NEC meeting currently holding in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said with the development, the NWC now has the powers to decide on issues that only NEC has the right to take in line with the party’s constitution.

According to Omisore, Senate president, Ahmed Lawan, moved the motion to confer NEC powers on the NWC, while Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, seconded the motion.

This is even as national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, blamed the numerous crises that had rocked the party on serving and former governors, saying they work at cross purposes to divide the party.

Adamu, who spoke at the ongoing APC NEC meeting in Abuja, said even though it is granted that governors are leaders of the party in their respective states, the party’s constitution does not have provision for dual leadership in the states.

He, however, noted that former governors are also leaders of the party in their own rights, and incumbent governors must give them due respect.

Details Later…