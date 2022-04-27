Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, Senator Ibrahim Danbaba, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker’s decision to join to the APC was conveyed in a letter read at the start of plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday.

Danbaba, who represents Sokoto South in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, was nominated by the PDP on July 15, 2022, for the position of Deputy Minority Whip, following the defection of the former Deputy Whip, Senator Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u, representing Zamfara North from the PDP to the APC.

Danbaba’s defection brings the total number of APC Senators in the upper chamber to 71, and PDP 37.

The lawmaker, in his letter, explained that his decision to leave PDP was informed by the lingering and multifaceted crisis at the North-West zonal level of the party.

Senator Danbaba’s letter reads, “I write to formally inform you and distinguished colleagues of my decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

“My decision is anchored on the continuing multifaceted crisis that have bedeviled the PDP, especially at the zonal level which has created not only credibility problems, but has undermined party discipline, cohesion and focus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The situation at the state level has not helped matters either as depicted by lack of political sanity, focus and credible leadership.

“I have in APC, the political ideology in consonance with my personal political philosophy. This Ideology also seems the best suited to meet the expectations and aspirations of my constituents.

“While thanking you, Mr. President, please, accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Attempts by Senators Philip Aduda (PDP, FCT) and Lilian Uche Ekwunife (PDP, Anambra Central), to rely on points of order to stop Danbaba’s defection were unsuccessful as the Senate President ruled them out of order.

Senator Ekwunife, while relying on the provisions of Section 68(g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), requested that Danbaba’s seat be declared vacant.

The Senate President, however, ruled her out of order, explaining that the reasons advanced by Senator Danbaba were valid and excusable under the law.