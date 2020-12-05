By Haruna Mohammed, Bauchi

The All-Progressives Congress, APC has won the Bauchi State Assembly Bye election that took place in Dass LGA following the death of Hon Musa Mante Baraza.

The returning officer of the election, Professor Ahmed Mohammed of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa while declaring the result, said the candidate of the APC, Hon. Bala Lukshi polled 12, 299 while his PDP counterpart, Lawal Wandi polled 11,062 votes.

The returning officer said Mr. Lukshi of the APC has won the election and was returned elected having scored the highest votes.

Sources who spoke to LEADERSHIP said there were apprehensions before the final results were declared as agents of the People’s Democratic Party “started shouting when their complaints were ignored by the returning officer.

“The whole scenario was very chaotic and there was a lot of tension, we have to sneak out of the venue where the result was announced”, a source told LEADERSHIP on telephone.

The Dass Assembly bye election was held following the death of Hon. Musa Mante who was killed by gunmen in August.

The election is considered a tug of war between Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed and a former House of Representative Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Mr Dogara in a congratulatory message through his media aide Turaki Hassan said “I heartily felicitate with my brother, Hon. Bala Ali Lukshi and the entire All Progressives Congress family in #Bauchi State on this well-deserved victory in the Dass State Assembly Constituency bye-election. Thanks to all our beloved supporters.