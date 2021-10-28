The Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal, has reserved ruling on the legality or otherwise of the special national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Abuja, for Friday, October 29.

Embattled national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, had filed an application before the appellate Court seeking to stop the national convention from going ahead as scheduled.

Head of the three-man panel of justices, Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, disclosed the decision of the court on Thursday after counsels to all the parties made their final addressess to the Court.

Tsammani said: “We are reserving ruling on this matter for tomorrow, Friday, by 12:00 noon. Nobody has said anything about setting aside the application.”

The Justice, however, cautioned the media against publishing unsubstantiated reports about proceedings of the Court of Appeal.

“I must say this to the media, when you are reporting issues like this, make sure you report accurately. There is this piece of information flying around about the decision of this Court.

“If you didn’t get the correct information or details, come to the Court, there are people here to help you out. Don’t report something that was not there. Let us help each other. We need peace in this country,”Justice Tsammani cautioned.