A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State loyal to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Wednesday, stormed the headquarters of the Osun State Police Command in Osogbo, protesting alleged bias of the operatives against the group.

The protesters led by Rasaq Salinsile, the chairman of the faction, carried placards with different inscriptions.

Chanting various songs, they accused the Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, of supporting the State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

They also requested that the CP should be replaced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters with placards with inscriptions such as, “Stop arresting our people”, “Don’t send our people to prisons” “You are biased CP” among others, were received outside the police command by high-level police officers.

Speaking, Hon. Salinsile alleged that the command has refused to investigate various petitions sent to it and duly delivered to the command.

He urged the command to be neutral in their dealings with politicians, adding that politicians from any party or faction are members of the same family and should be allowed to resolve their differences.

In his response, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Valentine Kanayo, assured them of police commitment to protect residents of Osun irrespective of party affiliations.

ADVERTISEMENT

While noting that the allegations levelled against the commissioner of police, Wale Olokode, was untrue, he assured them that all petitions referred to the command were under investigation.

Recall that some students had also protested the alleged bias of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC)m saying that they were being used by the Interior Minister, Aregbesola.