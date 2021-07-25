The troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army on Sunday arrested a suspected Nigerian Police personnel, Ebenezer Ojeh, with ammunitions in Borno State.

The police personnel, a Sergeant was intercepted at a checkpoint by the troops of 154 Task Force Battalion Ngamdu, along Maiduguri-Damaturu road, led by the acting commander, Major D.Y Chiwar.

An intelligence officer disclosed that the suspect with NPF No: 456647, boarded a Borno Express bus enroute Nigeria’s capital city of Abuja when they arrived at the checkpoint.

The officer, who craved for anonymity, said while the vehicle was waiting for its turn to be passed by troops on duty at the checkpoint, the suspect alighted from the bus and claimed he wanted to ease himself.

“This elicited suspicion from the Commander who directed troops to search the suspect’s bag.

“On searching the bag, about 220 quantity rounds of 7.62mm Special, 1× hand grenade, a dagger and other items were discovered.

“When interrogated by the troops, Mr OJeh claimed he was a personnel from the Police Unit Special Weapon Tactical Team (SWAT), from the Mobile Police Force 19 Unit, Rivers State,” the intelligence officer disclosed.

He added that the suspect and the items have been handed over to the Headquarters Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai for further investigation.