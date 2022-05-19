The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has appointed the Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, as the chairman of the Ekiti State Governorship Campaign Council.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Ekiti governorship election is slated for Saturday, June 18, 2022.

The 61-member Campaign Council has members including the deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Governors Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Ben Ayade, Inuwa Yahaya, Abubakar Badaru, Simon Lalong, and Hope Uzodimma of Ondo, Cross River, Gombe, Jigawa, Plateau and Imo States respectively, among others.

A terse statement signed by the APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, on Thursday night, said the Council will be inaugurated by the party’s national chairman, Sen. (Dr.) Abdullahi Adamu, on Monday, May 23, 2022 by 9am at the national secretariat in Abuja.