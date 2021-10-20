As Military operations are ongoing in Birni Gwari local government area of Kaduna state, fleeing bandits have moved to the neighbouring Niger State.

Consequently, 30 passengers were on Wednesday evening kidnapped by bandits at Garun Gabas in Rafi local government area of Niger State, which bordees Birni Gwari LGA of Kaduna State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the passengers travelling in 18-seater bus and two other vehicles, were abducted by the bandits.

It was learnt that the bandits on about 30 motorcycles took over the highway having scared away villagers and vehicles with sporadic shooting.

An eyewitness account revealed that tthe bandits immediately after the operation advanced to Kundu forest, suspected to be their new haven.

It was further learnt that the rate of abductions and cattle rustling has increased in Rafi local government area in recent days following the ongoing military operations that killed 50 bandit in Birni Gwari area.

Some villagers who spoke to LEADERAHIP on condition of anonymity, said the bandits were coming into the state in droves and the development was giving them sleepless night.