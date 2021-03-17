ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

Again, bandits have carried out an attacked on the convoy of the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Zubairu Jibril Mai Gwari II.

The Emir’s convoy were said to be on their way to Kaduna on Tuesday evening when the vehicles were attacked ad the bandits attempted to block the road.

The driver of one of the vehicle confirmed to journalists that the Emir was not in the convoy.

He also confirmed that there was no casualty except for minor injuries sustained from the shattered windscreen.

Details later….