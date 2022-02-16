Again, bandits have invaded Idon community of Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State and kidnapped no fewer than 22 persons with about four persons sustaining varying degrees of injuries during a sporadic shooting by the attackers in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to a credible source in the area, the bandits in their large numbers stormed the community at about 12.30am and broke doors and windows, forcing their victims from their sleep before taking them away to an unknown destination.

The source who preferred anonimyty said, “We don’t know how they came but we just heared sound of gunshots followed by breaking of doors and windows. They came at about 12:30 early in the morning.”

Confirming the attack, the Supervisory Councillor of Administration, Finance and Health, Kajuru local government area of the state, Bala Jonathan, gave the names of the abducted and injured persons.

According to him, after the attack, the following people were abducted; Justina Joseph, Mary Joseph, Rejoice Joseph, Stephen Joseph Samson Ladan, Christiana David, Boniface David, Helen Aminu, Mirabel Aminu, Precious Philemon, Nelson Philemon, Christian Philemon.

Others were Yosi Gabriel, Stephen Clement, Jinkai Musa, Derrick Obadiah, Daniel David, Paul David, Istifanus Peter, Miracle Matthew, Jesse Charles and Favour Daniel.

The four injured persons include David Maigaya, Micah Musa, Josephine Matthew and Marshall Musa.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammed Jalinge, when contacted for reaction, promised to get back to our correspondent but didn’t do so as at the time of filing this report.

In a related development, the Kaduna State Police Command said its operatives attached to Toll Gate Division alongside Civilian JTF acted on credible intelligence and succeeded in apprehending two notorious kidnappers who were on the wanted list of many security agencies on February 15.

A statement issued by the PPRO, ASP Jalige said the criminal elements were apprehended around Sabon Gaya village in Chikun LGA of Kaduna state when they were identified by one of their victims, who had his hand amputated by the said criminals while in their captivity on the February 8, 2022.

He, however, said that preliminary investigation so far revealed the identities of the bandits as Dini Samaila a.k.a Yellow 15 year-old and Musa Bature.

The PPRO said the suspects have since confessed to have carried out several kidnapping activities around Sabon Gaya and Kaduna–Abuja expressway.

“Meanwhile, effort is currently geared towards recovering their operating logistics as well as a possible arrest of their accomplices to face the full wrath of the law,” the PPRO said, adding that the Commissioner of Police calls on all communities to be partners in ensuring that all security agencies get their maximum cooperation in stemming the activities of the marauding bandits.