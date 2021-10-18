Suspected bandits stormed a market in Goronyo local government area of Sokoto State and killed scores of people.

The bandits according to locals came in their large numbers using motorcycle and opened fire at any object on sight in the market on Sunday evening.

“This happened when people were already preparing to return to their homes,” a source said.

Though, there were conflicting reports on the total number of persons killed by the bandits, however some who escaped by the whiskers, said they suspected that no fewer than 60 persons must have been killed by the attackers.

One of the locals who claimed to have lost anout four relatives, said it was not only a gory sight but also it was pathetically disturbing.

“As I am talking to you now, most of our people have ran away from Goronyo to take refuge in the metropolis. All our villages are not safe. We have been living in perpetual fear.

“These brutal bandits come at will, kill our loved ones, rustled our cows, cart away our foodstuffs, rape and whisk away our women and girls uninterrupted,” he said.

Confirming the incident when the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, paid a courtesy call on the Sokoto Government House, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said the Army operation in Zamfara State has worsened the security situation in Sokoto State lately.

Tambuwal, who noted that people were killed in their tens when bandits struck on Sunday, appealed to the COAS to reinforce security presence in the State.

At the time of filing this report, the State Police Command spokesperson, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, did not pick his calls nor respond to text message sent to him in respect of the development.