Bandits, on Saturday, night attacked Kadna village via Gwada, Shiroro local government area of Niger State, killing four people including a Policeman.

It was learnt that the bandits, who were no fewer than 100, were on their way to Gwada currently hosting 3,500 internally displaced persons (IDPs) at a Primary School, but were repelled after killing a policeman and three villagers at Kadna.

A Police source confirmed that the bandits were prevented from entering Gwada by a Police Tactical Team alongside other security agencies and vigilantes having responded to a distress call following the havoc at Kadna village.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the attack but said, “details of the incident are still sketchy while reinforcement has been dispatched to Gwada and normalcy has been restored.”

