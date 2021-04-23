By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

The Kaduna State government, on Friday, disclosed that three kidnapped students of Greenfield University, have been shot dead by armed bandits who kidnapped them.

In a statement by the Commissioner, for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the bodies of the students were found in Kwanan Bature village, close to the university.

He added that the remains of the three students have been evacuated to a mortuary.

LEADERSHIP recall that the armed bandits on Tuesday night stormed the Greenfield University located on Kaduna – Abuja highway and kidnapped an unspecified number of students.

Aruwan in a statement said: “The remains of three students were found today (Friday), in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university and have been evacuated to a mortuary by the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, and Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lt.Col. MH Abdullahi.”

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killing of the three students, describing it as sheer wickedness, inhumanity and an outright desecration of human lives by vile entities.

He went on to say that the armed bandits represent the worst of humankind and must be fought at all cost for the violent wickedness they represent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aruwan further said: “Evil, the Governor further said, would not triumph over God-given humanity. He appealed to citizens to come together against the forces of darkness challenging national security and the very existence of the Nigerian State.

“The Governor, on behalf of the Government and people of Kaduna State sent deep condolences and empathy to the students’ families and the university community, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.

“The Government will keep citizens informed of further developments,” he added.