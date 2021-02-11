By Olawale Ayeni with Agency Reports,

Benjamin Pavard scored the only goal as Bayern Munich beat Tigres to win the Fifa Club World Cup final in Qatar, their sixth trophy in nine months.

Bayern have won the Uefa Super Cup, German Super Cup and are now world champions, to complete a clean sweep of trophies after last season’s Treble. Pavard’s goal was initially ruled out for a Robert Lewandowski offside but given after VAR consultation.

Joshua Kimmich had earlier had a goal disallowed by the VAR.

More to follow.