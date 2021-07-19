Multichoice Nigeria has announced that season six of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show will begin on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Multichoice Nigeria customer officer, Martin Mabutho, made the announcement on Monday during a press briefing with journalists.

The reality show will premiere with two opening ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and will air from 7pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, and Africa Magic Family.

The organisers also disclosed that there will be no SMS voting for this season, adding that fans will now be able to vote for their favourite housemates for free on BBNaija’s official website and mobile app as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

This year’s edition of BBNaija will run for 72 days and end on October 3, 2021.

LEADERSHIP reports that Multichoice Nigeria had earlier announced a whopping N90million grand prize for the winner of season six.

This makes it the highest grand prize a winner of the reality show will be receiving since the BBNaija debuted in 2006.

LEADERSHIP also reported how Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe won the 2020 edition of the show.

Laycon had received the N85 million grand prize which included a cheque of N30 million, Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) from Innoson Motors, and a luxury two-bedroom apartment by Revolution Properties.