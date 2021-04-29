BY HUSSAINI JIRGI, Damaturu

Suspected members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have launched an attack on the small desert town of Kanamma, headquarters of Yunusari local government area of Yobe State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Kanamma is the former base of the sect, where its original founder, Mohammed Ali was killed in a shootout with the police before the emergence of Mohammed Yusuf, who was arrested during the July 2009 crisis and later died in police custody.

Kanamma, which is situated along the border with Niger Republic is the main

town of Yunusari local government and was the destination for some of the residents, who fled ISWAP siege on Gaidam town.

Our correspondent leant that the attack this Thursday evening at about 5:30pm, forced many people indoor as others fled to other areas including neighbouring Niger Republic for safety.

A source, who is among the fleeing residents to Gashua, in Yusfari local government area, said that the attackers carted away foodstuffs from Kanamma.

“The insurgents’ interest in having Kanamma is because the town shares a border with Niger Republic,” he added.

Another reident of the town, Mallam Mustapha Yunusari said: “As I am speaking to you now, nobody will tell you the exact number of Boko Haram vehicles that come in but they came in large numbers, shooting sporadically.”

The Yobe State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abdulkarim Dungus, who spoke to LEADERSHIP on telephone also confirmed the attack.

“Let me tell you that there was a Boko Haram attack on Kanamma. But we have lost contact with our people there due to the absence of mobile network in the area, we will update you when we reach out to them,” Dungus said.

Army spokesperson, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, was not available for comment on the attack, but military sources in the area told our correspondent that the attackers were eventually repelled by troops on ground.

While the military has intensified its efforts in fighting Boko Haram, but the insurgents have continue to carry out daring attacks on some Yobe towns of recent.