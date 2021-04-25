By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri |

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have on Sunday burnt down Mainok Police station following the insurgents’ invasion of the military base before they were repelled by troops of the Nigerian military through reinforcement.

Confirming the attack to LEADERSHIP , the Village head of Mainok, Lawan Tuja Mainok, said the terrorists invaded the military base with six gun trucks around 1pm and engaged the troops on ground.

The village head added that the moment the terrorists moved in with their gun trucks, shooting rented the atmosphere of the area, thus forcing residents to flee in to their houses ,while others fled to surrounding bushes.

He said after about an hour of shooting and with the arrival of the Nigerian Air Force fighter jet, the terrorists fled the area hence the shooting ceased.

” The terrorists came around 1pm with about six gun trucks before our eyes and moved in to the military base. The troops on ground battled with the terrorists and the sounds of gunshots sent us in to our house, while other fled to the surrounding bushes for safety .

” After about a hour of shooting and with the arrival of air force fighter Jet, the situation was brought to calm ,but the terrorists burnt Mainok Police station before fleeing the scene of the attack. Government must do something to end this crisis, ” Mainok said.

Mainok, a town along Maiduguri- Damaturu highway is about 60 kilometres to Maiduguri, the capital city of Borno State and has been a subject of attacks and abduction of civilians by the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists.

In corroboration, the district head of Auno , a community along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, Abba Umar Abba Anas, said information at his disposal revealed that the terrorists are attacked the military base in Mainok.

He said:” Mainok is under heavy Boko Haram attack. From information we have gathered now, the terrorists invaded the mìlitary base in Mainok. We don’t know the state of things for now. End