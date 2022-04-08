The father of the wife of Borno State governor, Dr Falmata Umara Zulum, Alhaji Kauna Bulama Kyari, is dead.

Kyari, aged 70, died on Thursday night after a protracted illness.

The death was disclosed by the press secretary to the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Ngubdo, in a statement she issued to journalists on Friday in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

The statement reads: “Innalillahi wa inna illahi rajiun. The death has occurred of Alhaji Kauna Bulama kyari. He died yesterday night at the age of 70 after a protracted illness at his residence.

“He was survived by one wife, Hajiya Fatsuma and seven children among whom is Dr. Falmata Babagana Umara Zulum, who is the First Lady of Borno State.

“Janaiza is slated by 4pm today (Friday) at his residence opposite late Emir of Dikwa’s House, Old GRA Maiduguri.”

She described the deceased as a very humble and caring person who will be missed by not only the immediate family, but by extension, the people of Borno State.

Ngubdo, therefore, prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, praying God to grant him Aljanatul Firdaus.