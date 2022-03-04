President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Sunday Echono as the new Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

The appointment of Echono, who recently bowed out as Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, was made known in a statement issued by spokesman of the ministry, Ben Goong, on Friday.

Echono replaces Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro, whose tenure ends this March.

“Described as an accomplished technocrat, Arc Echono brings to the job, diverse wealth of experience spanning Infrastructure, business administration, procurement management, ICT and the education sectors.

“Prior to his appointment he had served as Permanent Secretary Fed. Min of Education and Member, Board of Trustees of TETFund, among other important national assignments.”

