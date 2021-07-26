President Muhammadu Buhari has assented the 2021 supplementary budget of N982 billion recently passed by the National Assembly.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Mallam Umar El-Yakub, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Monday at the presidential villa in Abuja.

President Buhari had requested the National Assembly to approve the supplementary budget in June.

The budget is meant to boost military operations and to facilitate the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.

Details later…