President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday night, received presidential aspirant and former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu recently missed an Iftar dinner hosted in honour leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by President Buhari on April 26, 2022.

The presidential hopeful, who was performing the lesser Hajj (Umrah) at the time, was listed among the 18 leaders of the APC for the evening with the President.

Details of discussions at the Tuesday late night meeting, which took place at the Residence, were unavailable as at the time of filing this report.