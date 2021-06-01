President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded a letter to the National Assembly, seeking the confirmation of Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had on Thursday, May 27 announced the appointment of Gen. Yahaya in a statement issued and signed by the acting spokesperson of Defence Information, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu.

The appointment followed the death of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a plane crash near Kaduna International Airport on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Reading President Buhari’s letter during plenary on Tuesday, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the president was asking for an expeditious consideration of the request for Yahaya’s confirmation as COAS.

If confirmed, Gen Yahaya would be the 22nd Chief Of Army Staff.