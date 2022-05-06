President Muhammadu Buhari and South-East leaders, on Friday, sharply disagreed over the fate of the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The South-East Leaders had appealed to Buhari to release Kanu from detention during an interface with the President at the New Government House, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital on his second-day tour of the state.

But President Buhari told South-East leaders that the court rather will determine the fate of Kanu.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Buhari was on a two-day working visit to Ebonyi State for project inaugurations and interface with the South-East leaders. The President commissioned life-touching projects in the state on Thursday.

Reading the address, the chairman of South-East Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Charles Mkpuma, said, “We plead with you to tamper justice with mercy in the case of our son Nnamdi Kanu.”

Eze Mkpuma said the South-East leaders had started discussion with all aaggrieved groups and persons with a view to getting all of them to come to a roundtable discussion for an amicable resolution, so that peace will return to the region.

The leaders commended the President for the construction of second Niger Bridge, Akanu Ibiam Airport and many federal roads in the South-East region.

They also asked for the President’s support for the South-East to produce the next president in the 2023 general elections.