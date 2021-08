President Muhammadu Buhari has visited a former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in London.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Buhari is currently in London for medical vacation and is expected back in Abuja this weekend.

Coincidentally, Tinubu is in London for medical vacation.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the visit may not be unconnected with the crisis rocking the APC back at home in Nigeria.