President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow Thursday, October 7, present the 2022 appropriation bill to a joint sitting of the National Assembly.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported that the leader of the Senate, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi and the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, had hinted on Tuesday that President Buhari will be presenting the proposed budget on Thursday.

In a letter to addressed to the presiding officers of the National Assembly and read at Senate plenary on Wednesday by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, the President will be at the premises of the National Assembly by 12pm Thursday for the annual ritual.