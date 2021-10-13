A Catholic priest, Rev Fr Godfrey Mark Chimezie, of St Theresa’s Parish, Umuahia, Abia State, was on Wednesday morning kidnapped in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

The incident occurred along Enyiukwu Road, Ohokobe Afaraukwu Ibeku community in Umuahia North local government area of the state.

The kidnappers reportedly intercepted his car after he had concluded a morning mass St Gabriel Church, Okpururie Afaraukwu, and forced him out of his Toyota Corolla into their jeep and sped off.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the young clergy man hails from Enugu State and was ordained a priest earlier this year.

As at press time, efforts to get details of the incident from the State police public relations officer’s (PPRO) desk at the state command headquarters of the Nigeria Police, proved abortive.