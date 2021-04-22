By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

The National Economic Council (NEC) has confirmed that there was no printing of N60 billion by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or any other amount whatsoever to shore up allocation for the month of March, 2021 to states as being erroneous insinuated.

Recall that Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, had recently claimed that the federal government, through the CBN printed between ₦50 and ₦60 billion to shore up the federal allocation for March.

However, according to a statement by the spokesman of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, he said NEC reached the conclusion having received presentations from the Minister of Finance, the Central Bank Governor, and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

He alsomsaid the governors, having critically reviewed the matter took the position at the Thursday’s NEC meeting chaired by vice president Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).

The meeting, which was attended by state governors, FCT Minister and the CBN governor, also had in attendance the Finance, Transport, Information, Aviation, Water Resources Ministers and the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning.

He said the Council expressed satisfaction with clarifications made by the NGF represented by its chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Finance Minister, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed and the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, on the alleged printing of N60 billion by the Federal Government.

The statement said: “Both the Minister and the CBN Governor stated to the Council that the allegation of the printing of money to augment allocation was outrightly false. The NGF also supported the conclusion and NEC affirmed same as the highest constitutional body tasked with economic affairs in the country, according to the Spokesman of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande.

“On the resolution of security concerns in parts of the country, the Council unanimously affirmed the unity of Nigeria and said it would adopt the report of the national townhall meeting on National Unity and Security held recently in Kaduna.

“The Council, while welcoming the outcome of the townhall meeting, urged all States to hold wider consultations across the country and report back to NEC the outcome of the meetings. After this, a national consensus would be reached on the recommendations which included the adoption of State Police among other matters.”