Dignitaries, including former governor Rashidi Ladoja and members of the Olubadan-in-Council, are in attendance at the ongoing 3rd day fiddau prayers for the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Ajeogunguniso 1.

A mammoth crowd also gathered at the Popoyemoja Palace of late Olubadan, Oba Adetunji.

The prayers started at about 9am with the Christian community offering prayers for the repose of the soul of the late monarch.

The brief service saw the clerics led by leaders from various denominations urging the people to take heart and always remember the virtues of peace, wisdom and development that characterised the reign of the deceased monarch.

The Presiding Bishop, Maranathan Cathedral, Samuel Olumakinde, said the monarch would be remembered for creating the Office of the Chaplain to the Olubadan, among other innovations during his reign.

He noted that late Oba Adetunji was a man of peace who would not say or promise what he could give.

The delegation was led by the Oyo State chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Shortly after the Christian prayers ended, the Muslim community began another session of prayers.

The Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh AbdulGaniy Agbotomokekere, led the Islamic leaders to the prayers.

The Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Seyi Makinde, Abdulmojeed Mogbanjubola, led a delegation of state government officials to the event.

Members of the Olubadan-in-Council also joined the fiddau prayers.

Other members of the Council, including High Chiefs Abdulateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe (Osi Balogun), Amidu Ajibade (the Ekaarun Olubadan), Tajudeen Ajibola, Kola Daisi, among others, are all present.