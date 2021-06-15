Advertisements





CNN chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour, has said that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

According to the 63-year-old television hostess, though she has had a successful surgery to remove it, she is, however, going through therapy.

Amanpour revealed on her ‘CNN International’ Show on Monday that, “I’ve had successful major surgery to remove it, and I am now going through several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long term prognosis, and I am confident.”

She also said that she was fortunate to have health insurance through work and doctors treating her “in a country underpinned by of course the brilliant NHS.”

NHS is the United Kingdom’s National Health Service.

“I am telling you this in the interest of transparency, but really as a shout out to most early diagnosis,” urging women to educate themselves on the disease and to get all the regular screenings and scans, and to “ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished.”

Amanpour also hosts PBS’s nightly global affairs programme, Amanpour & Company.

Amanpour has been a long time news figure at CNN, almost from its launch in the early 1980s. She worked there from 1983 to 2010, then left for a brief stint at ABC News, where she anchored ‘This Week’.

She returned to CNN in 2012. Bianna Golodryga stood in for Amanpour on her ‘CNN International’ show as she went through surgery and treatments.