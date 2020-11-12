Former Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings has died from complications arising from COVID-19.

Reports say the ex-president died at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, capital of Ghana, on Thursday morning.

Rawlings, a military ruler, joined politics and led Ghana from 1981 to 2001.

He led a military junta until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically elected president of Ghana.

He then resigned from the military, founded the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and became the first president of the Fourth Republic.

He was re-elected in 1996 for four more years. After two terms in office, the limit according to the Ghanaian constitution, Rawlings endorsed his vice-president John Atta Mills as presidential candidate in 2000.

He was born on June 22, 1947.